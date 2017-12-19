White supremacist flag, noose found on fence in Murfreesboro

A man found a noose and a white supremacist flag hanging from a fence near downtown Murfreesboro.

Ernest Beal had just returned from church on Saturday when his son pointed them out.

“I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ I came outside, and that’s when I saw the flag right here, and a few panels down there is a noose,” Beal said. “I’m like, a noose in 2017? So the first thing in my mind, like, what does that mean? What is the statement for it? Whatever statement they meant to have, it didn’t make any because it didn’t change anything.”

Beal has lived in the neighborhood for over a year and has lived in Murfreesboro for about five years. He said nothing like this has ever happened to him.

Beal called the act cowardice. And while it didn’t scare him, he said it made him realize hatred is still alive.

“As we go about our day, we take it for granted as far as what’s going on within the world. Because it’s not right here in our backyard, but now it’s right here in our front yard that it’s still going on. So you have to be alert,” Beal said.

Beal said he’ll keep a closer watch on his family and neighborhood. He said he also might get added security for his home.

Police are investigating the incident.

