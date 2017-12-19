Sheriff's officials: Man repeatedly stabbed while holding tire vandal for law enforcement

A man said his only thought was to protect his wife and home when he went chasing after an accused vandal. He said the brutal injuries that came with it are worth it now.

The couple said what happened has shaken them just days ahead of sharing Christmas together.

"To carry the actual last name, my new last name, and to get to celebrate it together is pretty magical," said Trixie Huddleston, pointing out a picture of her wedding in Gatlinburg this year.

With the gifts wrapped and Santa stocking hung by a warm fireplace, Trixie and husband Mike Huddleston are set for their first Christmas as newlyweds.

"It'll be three months on the 23rd," Mike Huddleston said.

They said one day truly frightened them in that countdown to their first Christmas.

Weeks ago, the Huddlestons said they found the tires of both of their vehicles slashed outside their home in Erin. Then, in the earliest hours of Dec. 4, they said their security alarms went off. They said someone was slashing their tires again.

"I jumped out of bed quickly and ran to the door," Mike Huddleston said. "I hollered, 'Hey!' He bolted out. I bolted behind him. I chased him down about 200 yards down Highway 149. I jumped on him, tackled him, almost like a football player. He stabbed me multiple times. I was fighting, making sure he didn't get away. I was doing everything I could to hold him down until the Houston County Sheriff's Department arrived."

"I saw him covered in the blood and knew it was bad," said Trixie Huddleston, looking at her husband. "Knowing he was having trouble breathing, it frightened me."

"I was more or less going into shock," Mike Huddleston continued. "It was scary. I don't know if tires were worth it, but I don't want this to happen to me again. I was looking out for my wife, that's it."

A rep for the Houston County Sheriff's Department said Mike Huddleston still had the accused vandal in a headlock when they pulled up. The rep said Mike Huddleston had been stabbed by a metal spike about five times.

"It was scary, but thank the good Lord above we made it through," Mike Huddleston said.

The Houston County Sheriff's Department has charged James Baggett with aggravated burglary, aggravated criminal trespass, aggravated assault, attempted second degree murder and vandalism.

Both the Huddlestons and sheriff's officials declined to say why they believe the couple was targeted, saying the investigation is ongoing.

The Huddlestons and Baggett appeared in court Tuesday morning. The case was bound over to the grand jury.

After being flown to Vanderbilt for treatment, Mike Huddleston is doing fine today.

"They realized there was no arteries hit," Trixie Huddleston said. "It was just muscle that was damaged. There was a sigh of relief. He's going to be okay. We get to spend the Christmas holiday together with the family."

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.