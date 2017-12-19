Mail carriers prepare for busiest week of the year

The week before Christmas is always a busy one for mail carriers. (WSMV)

This is the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week for carriers ahead of Christmas, as customers are waiting for packages to arrive on time nearly every day.

Tuesday was the deadline for First-Class mail from United States Postal Service, and Wednesday is the cut-off for USPS Priority Mail. Mail carriers are preparing for the rush this week.

"Packages and parcels can kind of double or even triple this time of year," said Ned Bartlett, a letter carrier for the postal service for more than 20 years.

Bartlett said he always works the week before Christmas because it's the most exciting and busiest time.

"I probably have between 30 and 50 a day to get out this time of year, and some routes have a lot more than that. Some routes, it's twice as many," Bartlett said.

Deadlines are mounting to get the packages shipped and delivered on time. Wednesday is the last day for two-day shipping with FedEx and UPS, as well as USPS Priority Mail.

On Thursday, you can expect to pay stiffer prices for overnight shipping and next day air deliveries with FedEx and UPS. Friday is the last day for Priority Mail Express at the post office, and FedEx will drop off your packages the same day on Christmas Day.

More than 850 million pieces of mail are being deliver across the country this holiday season.

"My dad in Chicago and I've got family in Las Vegas and a lot of family and friends in Nashville, so all over," said Kimberly Cunliffe, a Nashville resident who mailed some of her Christmas cards Tuesday.

Some people wanted to get their trips in early enough before pieces go up.

"We did the Christmas cards already, which is surprising to be done that quick. This (package) is the last thing we're mailing out," said Willy Cardin of Nashville.

All of the delivery companies have flat rate shipping options when you use their boxes as long as what you're packing fits inside the box. If you use your own boxes, carrier companies go by weight which can be more expensive.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.