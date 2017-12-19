Overturned vehicle blocking I-65 South in Brentwood - WSMV News 4

Overturned vehicle blocking I-65 South in Brentwood

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) -

An overturned commercial vehicle is blocking traffic on Interstate 65 South near Old Hickory Boulevard in Brentwood.

The crash was reported just before 3:45 p.m. Tuesday. The roadway is expected to be blocked until 11 p.m.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.