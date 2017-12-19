Man admits to uploading child pornography, some involving infants

A man in Goodlettsville was charged after admitting to uploading sexual images of children, some involving infants, to the internet.

On Friday, police spoke with 38-year-old David Mark Alred at his work, the Waffle House on Conference Drive in Goodlettsville.

Alred admitted to uploading child pornography to Google, Dropbox, messaging app Kik, social media site Tumblr and other platforms. He also admitted that he had images on his cell phone.

After executing a search warrant, officers seized Alred’s phone and found over 100 sexual images of prepubescent boys, some as young as infants, forced to perform sexual acts.

Alred is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, but more charges are pending. He is expected in court for a trial Thursday.

