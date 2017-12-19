Man wanted for questioning after allegedly trying to lure girl from school bus

Police in Franklin are searching for a man who allegedly tried to lure a young girl to his car as she got off the school bus on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 3 p.m. in the 600 block of Edgewood Boulevard.

Police said the man was in his vehicle when he rolled down the window and called for the 12-year-old girl to “come here.” The girl ignored him and went inside her home to tell her mother.

The girl’s mother said she saw the man getting out of his car where other children were gathered. She took photos as he got back into his car and drove away.

The man is wanted for questioning. He is in his 50s or 60s with no teeth. He was wearing a black jacket and black winter hat. He was driving a light gray, older model, four-door Ford Escort station wagon.

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts should call Franklin police at 615-794-2513.

