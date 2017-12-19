1 injured in East Nashville shooting

The driver and another person drove to this gas station after the shooting. (WSMV)

An Ashland City man was shot near an East Nashville gas station after police say he was trying to sell a gaming system.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Leland Drive. Matthew Wray, 23, and another person then drove to the gas station at the corner of Main Street and South Fifth Street, where they stopped for help.

Wray is in critical condition. Metro police say they are pursuing strong leads in this shooting.

