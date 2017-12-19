Uber launching carpool service in Nashville Wednesday

Rideshare service Uber is rolling out its carpooling option in Music City Wednesday.

Previously available in other cities, uberPOOL gives passengers going the same direction the option to share a car and reduce costs.

“One of our priorities as a company is to get more people into fewer cars, with cheaper rides for passengers, more trips for drivers and less congestion for cities over time,” said Uber Tennessee General Manager Persis Elavia.

To use the service, riders enter their destination as usual but then select uberPOOL as their vehicle. After a few moments, the app should connect them with a driver and another passenger.

