I-65 North reopens near Rosa Parks Blvd. after rollover crash

The roadway is expected to be blocked until 10 p.m. Tuesday. (WSMV)

The crash happened on I-65 North near Rosa Parks Boulevard. (WSMV)

Interstate 65 North has reopened near Rosa Parks Boulevard in Nashville following a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation initially said the roadway would be blocked until 10 p.m. It was cleared just before 5:30 p.m.

The tractor-trailer was carrying 45,000 pounds of steel coil. Four other passenger vehicles were involved in the crash.

Two people were transported to the hospital from the scene of the crash. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Click here to view the live 4WARN Traffic map.

Overturned tractor trailer has I65 NB shutdown just past Rosa Parks Blvd. Crews working to clear the truck. 2 patients taken to hospital. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/cYqALwtSKG — Edward Burch (@EdwardBurch) December 19, 2017

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.