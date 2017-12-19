I-65 North reopens near Rosa Parks Blvd. after rollover crash - WSMV News 4

I-65 North reopens near Rosa Parks Blvd. after rollover crash

Posted: Updated:
The crash happened on I-65 North near Rosa Parks Boulevard. (WSMV) The crash happened on I-65 North near Rosa Parks Boulevard. (WSMV)
The roadway is expected to be blocked until 10 p.m. Tuesday. (WSMV) The roadway is expected to be blocked until 10 p.m. Tuesday. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Interstate 65 North has reopened near Rosa Parks Boulevard in Nashville following a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation initially said the roadway would be blocked until 10 p.m. It was cleared just before 5:30 p.m.

The tractor-trailer was carrying 45,000 pounds of steel coil. Four other passenger vehicles were involved in the crash.

Two people were transported to the hospital from the scene of the crash. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

