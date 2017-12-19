I-65 North closed near Rosa Parks Blvd. due to overturned tractor-trailer

The roadway is expected to be blocked until 10 p.m. Tuesday. (WSMV)

The crash happened on I-65 North near Rosa Parks Boulevard. (WSMV)

Interstate 65 North is closed near Rosa Parks Boulevard in Nashville due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

The roadway is expected to remain closed until 10 p.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Southbound traffic is also affected by rubbernecking delays. TDOT said southbound traffic is being diverted to alternate routes.

TDOT officials said crews are working to clear debris and fluids from the roadway. They hope to have at least one lane cleared in the near future.

The tractor-trailer was carrying 45,000 pounds of steel coil. Four other passenger vehicles were involved in the crash.

Two people were transported to the hospital from the scene of the crash. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Overturned tractor trailer has I65 NB shutdown just past Rosa Parks Blvd. Crews working to clear the truck. 2 patients taken to hospital. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/cYqALwtSKG — Edward Burch (@EdwardBurch) December 19, 2017

