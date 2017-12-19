I-65 North closed near Rosa Parks Blvd. due to overturned tractor-trailer

An overturned commercial vehicle is blocking traffic on Interstate 65 South near Old Hickory Boulevard in Brentwood.More >>
An overturned commercial vehicle is blocking traffic on Interstate 65 South near Old Hickory Boulevard in Brentwood.More >>
Police in Franklin are searching for a man who allegedly tried to lure a young girl to his car as she got off the school bus on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Police in Franklin are searching for a man who allegedly tried to lure a young girl to his car as she got off the school bus on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A man in Goodlettsville was charged after admitting to uploading sexual images of children, some involving infants, to the internet.More >>
A man in Goodlettsville was charged after admitting to uploading sexual images of children, some involving infants, to the internet.More >>
A man was shot near an East Nashville gas station after police say he was trying to sell a gaming system.More >>
A man was shot near an East Nashville gas station after police say he was trying to sell a gaming system.More >>
Rideshare service Uber is rolling out its carpooling option in Music City Wednesday.More >>
Rideshare service Uber is rolling out its carpooling option in Music City Wednesday.More >>
Interstate 65 North is closed near Rosa Parks Boulevard in Nashville due to an overturned tractor-trailer.More >>
Interstate 65 North is closed near Rosa Parks Boulevard in Nashville due to an overturned tractor-trailer.More >>
A News 4 I-Team investigation is raising questions about a court officer’s attendance at work, and how it appears her security access card was used at the Metro courthouse when the worker was home in her bathrobe.More >>
A News 4 I-Team investigation is raising questions about a court officer’s attendance at work, and how it appears her security access card was used at the Metro courthouse when the worker was home in her bathrobe.More >>
The tractor-trailer was hauling plywood when the crash happened at mile marker 19 near Carters Creek Pike.More >>
The tractor-trailer was hauling plywood when the crash happened at mile marker 19 near Carters Creek Pike.More >>
A prosecutor says the driver in a Tennessee school bus crash that killed six elementary school students took a cell phone call at the time of the crash.More >>
A prosecutor says the driver in a Tennessee school bus crash that killed six elementary school students took a cell phone call at the time of the crash.More >>
The baby girl spent more than 24 years frozen in a lab.More >>
The baby girl spent more than 24 years frozen in a lab.More >>
Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels and his wife, Heidi, are donating a mansion and 100 acres of land in southwest Missouri to charity that provides camps for children with special needs.More >>
Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels and his wife, Heidi, are donating a mansion and 100 acres of land in southwest Missouri to charity that provides camps for children with special needs.More >>
According to Metro police, the shooting happened along 22nd Avenue North near Formosa Street.More >>
According to Metro police, the shooting happened along 22nd Avenue North near Formosa Street.More >>
A News 4 I-Team investigation is raising questions about a court officer’s attendance at work, and how it appears her security access card was used at the Metro courthouse when the worker was home in her bathrobe.More >>
A News 4 I-Team investigation is raising questions about a court officer’s attendance at work, and how it appears her security access card was used at the Metro courthouse when the worker was home in her bathrobe.More >>
One week before Christmas, UPS is investigating after a driver threw packages all over a woman’s front yard.More >>
One week before Christmas, UPS is investigating after a driver threw packages all over a woman’s front yard.More >>
A man was arrested after police say he destroyed a guitar, smashed windows and slammed speakers on the ground of Opry Mills mall.More >>
A man was arrested after police say he destroyed a guitar, smashed windows and slammed speakers on the ground of Opry Mills mall.More >>
MLS Commissioner Don Garber, Mayor Megan Barry, Gov. Bill Haslam and John R. Ingram with Nashville Soccer Holdings LLC will be attending the news conference on Wednesday.More >>
MLS Commissioner Don Garber, Mayor Megan Barry, Gov. Bill Haslam and John R. Ingram with Nashville Soccer Holdings LLC will be attending the news conference on Wednesday.More >>
Bob Kretschmer was fighting cancer and his beloved wife, Ruth, had Alzheimer’s disease.More >>
Bob Kretschmer was fighting cancer and his beloved wife, Ruth, had Alzheimer’s disease.More >>
A prosecutor says the driver in a Tennessee school bus crash that killed six elementary school students took a cell phone call at the time of the crash.More >>
A prosecutor says the driver in a Tennessee school bus crash that killed six elementary school students took a cell phone call at the time of the crash.More >>
Metro Police are searching for the man who shot a person at the Richland Hills Apartments complex Monday night.More >>
Metro Police are searching for the man who shot a person at the Richland Hills Apartments complex Monday night.More >>