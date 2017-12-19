Santa's Christmas Crunch Popcorn (Recipe from Holly Thompson)

Santa's Christmas Crunch Popcorn

10 cups of Popcorn

Salt

4 cups Mini Marshmallows

1 cup of White Chocolate chips

1 cup of Mini M & M's (I used red and green)

1 cup of Pretzel M & M's ( I used red and green)

1 cup of regular size M & M's (I used red and green)

3 tablespoons of Butter

Red Sugar

Green Sugar

---------------------------

Directions:

Take a cookie sheet and cover with parchment paper.

Salt popcorn then spread popcorn all over pan.

Melt butter in sauce pan then add *3 cups of marshmallows, stir until thoroughly melted.

Pour marshmallow mixture over the popcorn.

Quickly sprinkle candy and remaining 1 cup of marshmallows on areas that are drizzled with melted marshmallow/butter mixture.

(May need to press some of the candies into the warm, sticky popcorn.)

Sprinkle with red and green sugar and let cool.

Break apart into pieces and enjoy!

((**If you want more candy to stick-- I often melt extra white choc. chips in bowl, then pour this over popcorn and add additional candy))