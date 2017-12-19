3rd suspect charged in shooting death of 16-year-old girl - WSMV News 4

3rd suspect charged in shooting death of 16-year-old girl

Tomaz Kerley, 23, was arrested Tuesday. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Tomaz Kerley, 23, was arrested Tuesday. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl in the James Cayce public housing development in October.

Deberianah Begley was shot to death on Oct. 8 in the 700 block of South 8th Street.

Tomaz Kerley, 23, was arrested Tuesday and is charged with first-degree murder. He is being held on $500,000 bond.

Police said Kerley was with a group of people when shots were fired toward another group in the courtyard.

Begley was sitting on her porch and was struck as she attempted to run for cover.

Two teenagers are also charged with criminal homicide in the case. Antonio Gordon-Jenkins, 17, was arrested in October. Jamarius Hill, 16, was arrested last week.

