Metro police help grant dozens of children's holiday wishes

Dozens of Midstate children who may not otherwise get any presents under the Christmas tree this year got a very special opportunity.

Metro police paired up with about 70 children Tuesday to go on a shopping spree as part of a national program called Shop with a Cop.

Each child was given about $200 to spend at the Walmart off Nolensville Pike.

Officers helped the children pick out gifts for family and friends. Children bought everything from toys and clothing to blankets and bicycles.

Ten-year-old Wesley Figures was buying presents for his mother, sister and brother.

"I'm trying to show them how special they are to me," Wesley said. "My mom didn't believe in Christmas because when she was little she didn't get any presents, so I thought I should get her a gift."

Metro police officer Jessie Loy has been participating in the Shop with a Cop program for about 10 years.

"A lot of times these kids want to give to their families so much, and they will come out and they'll get some good gifts for their family and make their family very happy," Loy said.

After the children finished shopping, Metro officers and local volunteers helped them wrap their gifts.

Want to know what’s guaranteed to put a smile on kids’ faces? Tell them they get to go on a shopping spree at Walmart with a metro police officer! #Shopwithacop pic.twitter.com/IiuaahdWS3 — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) December 19, 2017

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.