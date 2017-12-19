MLS to make announcement about 'future of soccer in Nashville' - WSMV News 4

MLS commissioner to make announcement about 'future of soccer in Nashville'

Artist's rendering of the proposed MLS stadium in Nashville. (Source: MLS2Nashville) Artist's rendering of the proposed MLS stadium in Nashville. (Source: MLS2Nashville)
The Major League Soccer commissioner will be heading to Nashville for a big announcement on Wednesday.

According to a news release, Wednesday afternoon's press conference will be about "the future of soccer in Nashville."

MLS Commissioner Don Garber, Mayor Megan Barry, Gov. Bill Haslam and John R. Ingram with Nashville Soccer Holdings LLC will be attending the news conference.

Nashville is one of four cities that has been vying to earn one of the two MLS teams that are part of the upcoming expansion. Sacramento, Cincinnati and Detroit are also in the mix.

Last month, Metro Council approved $225 million in bond funding for a proposed soccer stadium to be built at the Nashville fairgrounds.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

