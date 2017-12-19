East Tennessee injured after being shot by suspect - WSMV News 4

East Tennessee officer in stable condition after being shot by suspect

KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A Knox County sheriff's deputy is recovering after being shot while responding to a call Monday night.

Investigators say the deputy was shot in the arm while responding to reports of an attempted suicide.

The deputy fired back, hitting the suspect in the shoulder, according to WBIR.

Both the deputy and the suspect were taken to the hospital.

WBIR is reporting the deputy is in stable condition.

