State Sen. Mae Beavers is resigning her Senate seat to concentrate on her election campaign for governor next year.

Beavers resigns senate seat to focus on campaign for governor

Election Day: Voters to decide who will replace Mae Beavers in TN Senate

Democrat Mary Alice Carfi and Republican Mark Pody are running for the seat. (WSMV)

Voters in several Midstate counties will head to the polls to vote in a special election on Tuesday.

In just hours, voters will decide who will replace Mae Beavers in the state Senate.

Democrat Mary Alice Carfi and Republican Mark Pody are both vying for the seat after Beavers resigned to focus on a run for governor.

This election is for Senate District 17 voters only, which includes Cannon, Clay, DeKalb, Macon, Smith and Wilson counties.

Beavers resigned from her Senate seat in August.

