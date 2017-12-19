Man killed in shooting while heading to work in north Nashville - WSMV News 4

Man killed in shooting while heading to work in north Nashville

The shooting happened along 22nd Avenue North. (WSMV) The shooting happened along 22nd Avenue North. (WSMV)
A man is dead after he was shot on his way to work in north Nashville on Tuesday morning.

According to Metro police, the shooting happened along 22nd Avenue North near Formosa Street.

Officers found bullet holes in a silver sedan parked on the street. They believe the man may have staggered out of the car before falling into the road.

The evidence that was left behind is going to be crucial for officers, who are working to figure out if this shooting was random or targeted.

Officials have not yet released the name of the victim, who is in his 40s.

Police have not released a description of the gunman at this time.

