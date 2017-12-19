Man killed in shooting while heading to work in north Nashville - WSMV News 4

Man killed in shooting while heading to work in north Nashville

Posted: Updated:
The shooting happened along 22nd Avenue North. (WSMV) The shooting happened along 22nd Avenue North. (WSMV)
James Q. Turner Sr. was shot and killed Tuesday morning. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) James Q. Turner Sr. was shot and killed Tuesday morning. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A man was killed while he was on his way to work in north Nashville on Tuesday morning.

James Q. Turner Sr. was near his car on 22nd Avenue North when he was shot multiple times around 5:45 a.m.

When officers responded to the scene, they found 41-year-old Turner lying in the road.

Police are still working to determine the motive behind the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward. Tipsters can also send information by texting the word “CASH” along with their message to 274637 (CRIMES) or online at www.nashvillecrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Man killed in shooting while heading to work in north NashvilleMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.