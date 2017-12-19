Man killed in shooting while heading to work in north Nashville

A man was killed while he was on his way to work in north Nashville on Tuesday morning.

James Q. Turner Sr. was near his car on 22nd Avenue North when he was shot multiple times around 5:45 a.m.

When officers responded to the scene, they found 41-year-old Turner lying in the road.

Police are still working to determine the motive behind the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward. Tipsters can also send information by texting the word “CASH” along with their message to 274637 (CRIMES) or online at www.nashvillecrimestoppers.com.

BREAKING: Metro officer confirms one person shot in this residential area in North Nashville off 22nd ave @WSMV pic.twitter.com/C06xr77fWM — Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) December 19, 2017

Bullet holes visible on victim’s car — metro police say man was shot and killed on 22nd ave while leaving for work this morning pic.twitter.com/zaojms8INU — Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) December 19, 2017

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.