Overturned semi shutting down I-840 West in Williamson County

The crash shut down lanes of I-840 in Williamson County. (WSMV)

An overturned semi has shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 840 in Williamson County.

The tractor-trailer was hauling plywood when the crash happened at mile marker 19 near Carters Creek Pike.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirms injuries have been reported.

The wreck happened just before 5:45 a.m. Tuesday. TDOT estimates the scene will not be cleared until around 12:20 p.m.

It's not clear what led up to the wreck.

Traffic Alert?? We are investigating an injury crash involving a tractor trailer hauling plywood 840 WB at 19 MM. The roadway is closed at this time. Seek alt route — THPNashville (@THPNashville) December 19, 2017

