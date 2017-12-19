Overturned semi shutting down I-840 West in Williamson County - WSMV News 4

Overturned semi shutting down I-840 West in Williamson County

An overturned semi has shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 840 in Williamson County.

The tractor-trailer was hauling plywood when the crash happened at mile marker 19 near Carters Creek Pike.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirms injuries have been reported.

The wreck happened just before 5:45 a.m. Tuesday. TDOT estimates the scene will not be cleared until around 12:20 p.m.

It's not clear what led up to the wreck.

