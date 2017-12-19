Trigg County Schools closed due to illness on Tuesday - WSMV News 4

Trigg County Schools closed due to illness on Tuesday

CADIZ, KY (WSMV) -

Trigg County Schools are closed on Tuesday because of illness across the county.

Attendance numbers are reportedly down because of illness.

Trigg County Primary School posted the update to the school's Facebook page.

Tuesday was going to be the school district's last day before break. Students will return to class on Jan. 3.

