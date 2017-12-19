Salvation Army needs volunteers to help hand out Angel Tree gifts

The Salvation Army needs your help as they work to spread Christmas cheer to children in Middle Tennessee.

The organization needs volunteers to distribute toys, clothes and other wish list items to the families involved in the Angel Tree program.

Pick-ups are scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Volunteer shifts are scheduled from 8:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and from 12:45 to 4:45 p.m. at the warehouse.

Click here for more information about how to help.

