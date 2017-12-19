Tennessee man enters plea in death at Trace Adkins concert

MLS Commissioner Don Garber, Mayor Megan Barry, Gov. Bill Haslam and John R. Ingram with Nashville Soccer Holdings LLC will be attending the news conference on Wednesday.More >>
According to Metro police, the shooting happened along 22nd Avenue North near Formosa Street.More >>
The tractor-trailer was hauling plywood when the crash happened at mile marker 19 near Carters Creek Pike.More >>
A Knox County sheriff's deputy is recovering after being shot while responding to a call Monday night.More >>
In just hours, voters will decide who will replace Mae Beavers in the state Senate.More >>
Trigg County Schools are closed on Tuesday because of illness across the county.More >>
The organization needs volunteers to distribute toys, clothes and other wish list items to the families involved in the Angel Tree program.More >>
An early morning dance movement that spans 18 cities worldwide is now in Nashville.More >>
A Tennessee man has entered a plea in a case stemming from the death of a man who was slung from a monster truck and run over during a festival.More >>
