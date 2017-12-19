Tennessee man enters plea in death at Trace Adkins concert

HUNTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee man has entered a plea in a case stemming from the death of a man who was slung from a monster truck and run over during a festival.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports 45-year-old Billy Jason Carson of Cleveland, Tennessee, entered an Alford plea Monday to a charge of vehicular homicide by recklessness in Scott County in the death of 50-year-old Tony Farrell. The Alford plea means Carson doesn't admit guilt but acknowledges sufficient evidence to prove the case.

The incident happened during a performance by Trace Adkins at the 2015 Memorial Day weekend festival in Huntsville, Tennessee.

Assistant District Attorney General David Pollard said Carson admitted slinging Farrell from an SUV and running over him. Carson told an investigator that he was trying to help a friend who said he had been attacked when the crowd attacked him.

