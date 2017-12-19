Daybreaker brings early morning dance parties to Nashville - WSMV News 4

Daybreaker brings early morning dance parties to Nashville

An early morning yoga session is followed up with a dance party. (WSMV) An early morning yoga session is followed up with a dance party. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

An early morning dance movement that spans 18 cities worldwide is now in Nashville.

Daybreaker, described as a sober yoga dance rave, takes place at different locations in Music City every month.

The class starts with an hour-long yoga fitness experience at 6 a.m. and is followed by a two-hour dance party.

Event goers are typically dressed in fun costumes.

"We're all about building intentional positive communities, and we can come together every month and dance it off on the dance floor, dance our stress off," said Theresa Nicholas. "So here at Daybreaker, we believe dance is medicine."

Click here for more information about Daybreaker.

