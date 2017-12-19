Murfreesboro police asking for help finding missing woman

Delilah Marie Hoffman was last seen Dec. 12. (Source: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Murfreesboro police need your help finding a missing woman.

Investigators say Delilah Marie Hoffman has been missing for a week.

The 28-year-old has a history of drug abuse, including heroin addiction.

Hoffman was last spotted at the Circle K on South Church Street on Dec. 12.

She was last seen wearing a black and white Polo cap, a black and white T-shirt with the word "love" written on it, ripped blue jeans and black boots.

Hoffman has black hair and brown eyes. She is 4'11" and weighs 150 pounds.

She may be driving a 2004 silver convertible Ford Mustang with TN license number U32-36D.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police.

