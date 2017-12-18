Pedestrian killed in Clarksville crash

A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Clarksville on Monday evening.

Police said the crash happened on the 41A Bypass near Old Ashland City Road around 5:45 p.m.

Investigators said a Hyundai was traveling west when a man in his 60s was crossing the road. The man was hit when he walked into the path of the Hyundai.

The pedestrian was transported to Tennova Healthcare, where he died from his injuries.

Police said this is the 13th vehicle fatality for 2017.

