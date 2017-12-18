Springfield Police looking for armed robbery suspect

Police in Springfield are looking for the man who robbed and threatened a woman at gunpoint Monday evening.

Around 4:30 p.m., a young man approached a woman in the parking lot of 208 E 8th Ave., showed a silver handgun and demanded money.

Police say the suspect told her, “If you scream, I’ll kill you.”

The victim gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash; he then left the scene.

Using evidence at the scene, police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Calvin Omar Lee, of Springfield. He may be traveling in a blue Ford Contour.

Anyone with knowledge of Lee’s whereabouts are asked to call Det. Charles Bogle at 615-384-8422.

