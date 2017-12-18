1 critically injured in shooting at Nashville apartment complex

The shooting happened at a west Nashville apartment complex on Monday night. (WSMV)

Metro Police are searching for the man who shot a person at the Richland Hills Apartments complex Monday night.

Police were called to the 5800 block of Maudina Avenue around 7:45 p.m.

The victim was shot in the stomach and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

Police said the suspect is a black male, but no other information is available at this time.

The motive behind the shooting has not yet been determined but is thought to have been an attempted robbery.

