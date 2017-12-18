Witnesses recall officer-involved shooting near church service

A Tullahoma police officer serving a warrant ended up shooting the person he was looking for on Sunday, and it happened moments after a church service had just finished.

After preaching to his congregation at Victory Baptist Church, Pastor Jack Lambert expected to send his members off in good spirits. He didn't expect to hear gunshots.

"We got out of church about 12:30 p.m., and then all of a sudden we heard somebody screaming, I guess it was the police officer screaming, 'Get down, get down,' and then those four shots that we heard," Lambert said.

His church sits next to a trailer park where Tullahoma Police Corporal Michael Wilder, an officer with the department for seven years, was serving a warrant on William Moon, 44, for aggravated assault.

"I've been here 20 years and we've had shootings in the area. We've heard them before but not this close," Lambert said.

Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott said Moon was visiting at 800 East Moore Street when Wilder showed up to arrest him. Northcott said Moon resisted and got into a scuffle outside and pulled a gun from his pocket.

"Officer Wilder, through his training, was able to grab hold of, pointed away from him, and then disengaged from the struggle and then was forced to fire his weapon in self-defense," Northcott said.

Moon was shot several times and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Lambert told News 4 they called 911 after it happened.

"My wife and I drove by there, and they was bringing a man out on a stretcher. They had the ambulance there and several police officers, so we went on," Lambert said.

Moon's family said he's been in trouble with police before, but they don't believe he would do something like this.

"He's never fought with them. He's never gave them any trouble. He's always cooperated with them," said Steve Moon, the suspect's brother.

William Moon's brother and sister said they feel like he was shot too many times at close range, and they want to know what happened from their brother.

"He was hit five times. He was shot five times. Every time the gun went off, it hit him," said Wanda Ramos, Moon's sister. "That's our brother, and he really didn't need to be shot that many times. He really didn't."

The district attorney said William Moon faces some charges including attempted murder for pulling a gun on police. Northcott said his office is requesting search warrants to further the investigation. Tullahoma police said the officer is on administrative leave while TBI investigates.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.