Tennessean reporter Getahn Ward dies at 45

Nashville reporter Getahn Ward died suddenly over the weekend at the age of 45.

Ward joined the Tennessean in 1998 after working at the paper previously known as the Nashville Banner.

As a business journalist, Ward chronicled the rise of Nashville on its way to becoming the “it city.”

Ward fled his home country of Liberia in the early 1990s during a bloody civil war.

Ward was known as a dogged reporter who loved to get a scoop. His colleagues said he never took his job for granted and his absence was felt immediately in the newsroom.

“Sitting at that desk, he was all over the sources – sometimes juggling three phones at once,” said Joey Garrison, Metro reporter with the Tennessean. “He just had a way about him, being so aggressive, such a bulldog reporter, so relentless.”

Ward’s cause of death is unknown. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.