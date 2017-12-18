Bounce houses stolen from business, owner makes generous offer to who took them

A Columbia man says his business could take a big hit due to a very strange theft.

Police are in on the search, but the man wants to send out a message to the crooks himself. That message isn't revenge or a scolding but one more appropriate for this time of year.

With a table of hungry customers waiting, Mike Kuzawinski darted around Glendale Market in Columbia, sizzling bacon, getting chicken fingers on trays and seasoning fries just right.

Glendale Market isn't his place. He was just there helping because the people are his community, and that's what he does.

"They had a fire back in July, and they had to shut down for six weeks," Kuzawinski said. "September, they opened back up, and I said, 'I'm going to come down and help y'all out with it.'"

Now, the guy always helping everyone else needs a little help himself. He's searching for what was stolen from him; three bounce houses including a Spider-Man themed one.

Kuzawinski runs Moonwalks and More. Last week, an employee had the three bounce houses, air blowers, stakes, a sledgehammer and a dolly all in a trailer parked near Riverside Drive between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue. Kuzawinski said between 6:30 and 7:30 Tuesday night, the trailer was taken by a black Chevy Silverado.

"My first response was just anger," he said. "Then, I started thinking. God tells me in Matthew to do good to them that do bad to you, to bless them that curse you."

True to his mission to help where he can, Kuzawinski wants the bounce houses back but also wants to extend an offer to whoever took them.

"If you're doing this because you're trying to provide Christmas, let me know," he said. "I'll provide Christmas for your family. I want to see if I can help the guy."

