THP says safety checks show number of truck drivers out of compliance

A recent commercial vehicle safety campaign conducted by Tennessee Highway Patrol officers in Robertson County found startling numbers of truck drivers were out of compliance with safety requirements.

On Nov. 30, patrol officers performed 65 inspections of commercial vehicles and drivers near Portland, TN. Violations were severe enough for 10 drivers and 18 trucks to be forced out of service. The violations ranged from failed brake inspections, flat tires and incomplete driver log books.

“When you get outside of compliance and you’re trying to skirt those laws then we have a problem,” said Sgt. Harold Stewart. “Doing these safety checks will save lives.”

Stewart told News 4 an increasing number of truck drivers are avoiding the Interstate 65 weigh station near the Kentucky state line by taking alternate routes through Robertson County. Troopers are planning to set up a checkpoint next month in Portland to catch drivers in violation of safety laws.

“Those are the type of drivers that we’re trying to take off the road,” Stewart said.

