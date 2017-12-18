Man charged in June murder returned to Nashville

A man accused in a June 22 fatal shooting has returned to Nashville from Kentucky.

Racardo Spencer, 31, is charged in the fatal shooting of Timothy White in the 600 block of 41st Avenue North. He was arrested on Sept. 8 in Oak Grove, KY.

Spencer is a convicted felon. In February, he received two eight-year sentences in aggravated assault and felony drug convictions. He received a four-year sentence for reckless homicide in 2008.

Spencer is being held without bond.

