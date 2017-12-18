Man charged in June murder returned to Nashville - WSMV News 4

Man charged in June murder returned to Nashville

Posted: Updated:
Racardo Spencer (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Racardo Spencer (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A man accused in a June 22 fatal shooting has returned to Nashville from Kentucky.

Racardo Spencer, 31, is charged in the fatal shooting of Timothy White in the 600 block of 41st Avenue North. He was arrested on Sept. 8 in Oak Grove, KY.

Spencer is a convicted felon. In February, he received two eight-year sentences in aggravated assault and felony drug convictions. He received a four-year sentence for reckless homicide in 2008.

Spencer is being held without bond.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.