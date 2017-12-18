Tad Cummins wants statements to police tossed - WSMV News 4

Tad Cummins wants statements to police tossed

The former Tennessee teacher accused of taking a student on a cross-country trip for sex wants his statements to police thrown out.

Documents filed by Tad Cummins’ lawyer said there was no evidence the 15-year-old was held against her will or forced into sex during the month they were on the run.

Cummins was arrested in California in April.

