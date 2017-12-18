Clarksville police introduce newest member of K-9 team

If you get in trouble in Clarksville, you may have to deal with Vader.

Not the Star Wars villain, but he can be just as menacing.

Clarksville police introduced Vader, the newest member of their K-9 team, on Monday.

Vader is working with Officer Casey Stanton. They just returned from a six-week training course in North Carolina.

“He’s an intimidating dog, Vader is an intimidating character in the movie. So goes hand in hand,” Stanton said.

Vader and the team’s training cost about $14,000, which was paid through the sales of recovered stolen goods.

