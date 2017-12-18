Authorities search for suspect in 2 armed robberies in Montgomery Co.

Authorities say the suspect used a rock to block the automatic doors. (WSMV)

Investigators in Montgomery County are searching for a man wanted on aggravated robbery, assault and kidnapping charges.

The man is suspected in two armed robberies. The first happened last Thursday at the Dollar General store on Ashland City Road. The second happened Sunday at Dollar General on Highway 149.

Authorities said in both armed robberies, the man used a rock to keep the automatic doors open while he demanded money from the employees.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call Montgomery County investigators at 931-648-0611, ext. 13408. Tips are also accepted at Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477.

