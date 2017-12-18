Save Our Fairgrounds lawsuit dismissed - WSMV News 4

Save Our Fairgrounds lawsuit dismissed

A lawsuit filed in hopes of stopping a proposed soccer stadium from being built at the Nashville fairgrounds has been dismissed.

Despite the dismissal, the group Save Our Fairgrounds says the fight isn’t over.

A judge said the lawsuit was filed too early because the soccer stadium development is still a proposal.

The group said it will sue again once concrete action is taken by the city.

