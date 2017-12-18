Chef Whitney Miller's Molten Lava Cakes for a Crowd

Molten Lava Cakes for a Crowd

Whipped cream

1 cup heavy cream, cold

2 ½ Tablespoons confectioner’s sugar

Cakes

1 cup dark chocolate chips

1 stick plus 2 Tablespoons (5 ounces) unsalted butter

2 Tablespoons brewed coffee

½ cup all-purpose flour

1 ½ cup confectioner’s sugar

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

3 egg yolks, lightly beaten

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

2 Tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Lightly coat a 12-cup muffin tin with cooking spray. *Tip: For easy removal, skip the spray and use parchment baking cup liners by PaperChef (found in most grocery stores).

To make the whipped cream: Beat the cream using an electric mixer in a large cold bowl until soft peaks form. Gradually beat in 2 Tbsp. of the confectioner’s sugar. Cover and refrigerate while you make the cakes.

To make the cakes: Melt the chocolate chips and butter in a medium saucepan over low heat, stirring frequently. Once the chocolate and butter are melted, stir in the coffee until smooth.

In a medium bowl, sift together the flour and confectioner’s sugar. Stir in the chocolate mixture. Add the whole eggs and egg yolks one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in the vanilla.

Divide the batter evenly among the muffin cups. Bake until the cakes are slightly jiggly in the center, about 7 minutes. Allow the cakes to sit for 2 to 3 minutes. Run a butter knife around the edges of each cake (or carefully remove baking liner) and transfer the hot cakes to dessert plates. (If using baking liners, discard). Top with a dollop of whipped cream and dust with cocoa powder. Enjoy immediately!

Serves: 12