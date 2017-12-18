Man arrested for inappropriately touching Uber driver - WSMV News 4

Man arrested for inappropriately touching Uber driver

Posted: Updated:
James Thornton, 48, of Hendersonville, was arrested on a sexual battery charge for allegedly inappropriately touching a Uber driver. (Photo: Hendersonville Police Department) James Thornton, 48, of Hendersonville, was arrested on a sexual battery charge for allegedly inappropriately touching a Uber driver. (Photo: Hendersonville Police Department)
HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

An Uber driver reported to police she was inappropriately touched by a passenger she picked up in Hendersonville on Friday.

The driver said James E. Thornton, 48, of Hendersonville, was a passenger in her car and touched her inappropriately in the area of River Road.

Thornton was arrested on Sunday and charged with sexual battery. He posted a $5,000 bond and will appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on Jan. 24.

