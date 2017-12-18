Nashville man arrested on kidnapping charge in Hendersonville

Ralph Donaway, 43, of Nashville, was arrested by Hendersonville Police on charges of aggravated kidnapping, auth theft and aggravated burglary. (Photo: Hendersonville Police Department)

Hendersonville police arrested a Nashville man on charges of aggravated kidnapping, auto theft and aggravated burglary on Sunday.

Police said it responded to an aggravated kidnapping call on Saturday to a home on Edgewood Drive. The victim reported to officers he was bound by duct tape and forcibly removed from his home.

Hendersonville Police arrested Ralph Donaway, 43, of Nashville, on Sunday. He is being held in the Sumner County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Donaway is due in court on Jan. 10.

