Ryman Auditorium celebrating 125 years of music history

MLS Commissioner Don Garber, Mayor Megan Barry, Gov. Bill Haslam and John R. Ingram with Nashville Soccer Holdings LLC will be attending the news conference on Wednesday.More >>
MLS Commissioner Don Garber, Mayor Megan Barry, Gov. Bill Haslam and John R. Ingram with Nashville Soccer Holdings LLC will be attending the news conference on Wednesday.More >>
According to Metro police, the shooting happened along 22nd Avenue North near Formosa Street.More >>
According to Metro police, the shooting happened along 22nd Avenue North near Formosa Street.More >>
The tractor-trailer was hauling plywood when the crash happened at mile marker 19 near Carters Creek Pike.More >>
The tractor-trailer was hauling plywood when the crash happened at mile marker 19 near Carters Creek Pike.More >>
A Knox County sheriff's deputy is recovering after being shot while responding to a call Monday night.More >>
A Knox County sheriff's deputy is recovering after being shot while responding to a call Monday night.More >>
In just hours, voters will decide who will replace Mae Beavers in the state Senate.More >>
In just hours, voters will decide who will replace Mae Beavers in the state Senate.More >>
Trigg County Schools are closed on Tuesday because of illness across the county.More >>
Trigg County Schools are closed on Tuesday because of illness across the county.More >>
The organization needs volunteers to distribute toys, clothes and other wish list items to the families involved in the Angel Tree program.More >>
The organization needs volunteers to distribute toys, clothes and other wish list items to the families involved in the Angel Tree program.More >>
An early morning dance movement that spans 18 cities worldwide is now in Nashville.More >>
An early morning dance movement that spans 18 cities worldwide is now in Nashville.More >>
A Tennessee man has entered a plea in a case stemming from the death of a man who was slung from a monster truck and run over during a festival.More >>
A Tennessee man has entered a plea in a case stemming from the death of a man who was slung from a monster truck and run over during a festival.More >>
Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels and his wife, Heidi, are donating a mansion and 100 acres of land in southwest Missouri to charity that provides camps for children with special needs.More >>
Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels and his wife, Heidi, are donating a mansion and 100 acres of land in southwest Missouri to charity that provides camps for children with special needs.More >>
A News 4 I-Team investigation is raising questions about a court officer’s attendance at work, and how it appears her security access card was used at the Metro courthouse when the worker was home in her bathrobe.More >>
A News 4 I-Team investigation is raising questions about a court officer’s attendance at work, and how it appears her security access card was used at the Metro courthouse when the worker was home in her bathrobe.More >>
A man was arrested after police say he destroyed a guitar, smashed windows and slammed speakers on the ground of Opry Mills mall.More >>
A man was arrested after police say he destroyed a guitar, smashed windows and slammed speakers on the ground of Opry Mills mall.More >>
Bob Kretschmer was fighting cancer and his beloved wife, Ruth, had Alzheimer’s disease.More >>
Bob Kretschmer was fighting cancer and his beloved wife, Ruth, had Alzheimer’s disease.More >>
Metro Police are searching for the man who shot a person at the Richland Hills Apartments complex Monday night.More >>
Metro Police are searching for the man who shot a person at the Richland Hills Apartments complex Monday night.More >>
The tractor-trailer was hauling plywood when the crash happened at mile marker 19 near Carters Creek Pike.More >>
The tractor-trailer was hauling plywood when the crash happened at mile marker 19 near Carters Creek Pike.More >>
Sheriff's deputies checking the home of a Florida woman and her small child found three dead dogs in her freezer and a house covered in filth and cockroaches.More >>
Sheriff's deputies checking the home of a Florida woman and her small child found three dead dogs in her freezer and a house covered in filth and cockroaches.More >>
Investigators say Delilah Marie Hoffman has been missing for a week. The 28-year-old has a history of drug abuse, including heroin addiction.More >>
Investigators say Delilah Marie Hoffman has been missing for a week. The 28-year-old has a history of drug abuse, including heroin addiction.More >>
Nashville reporter Getahn Ward died suddenly over the weekend at the age of 45.More >>
Nashville reporter Getahn Ward died suddenly over the weekend at the age of 45.More >>
A Tennessee man has entered a plea in a case stemming from the death of a man who was slung from a monster truck and run over during a festival.More >>
A Tennessee man has entered a plea in a case stemming from the death of a man who was slung from a monster truck and run over during a festival.More >>