Ryman Auditorium celebrating 125 years of music history

All year, Ryman Auditorium has been celebrating its 125th anniversary and all of the magical moments that have taken place in one of the state's most iconic buildings.

Amy Grant and Vince Gill will join the celebration at their Christmas concert on Monday night.

They are two of the countless artists who have contributed to the Ryman's resilience and have shaped music the way we know it today.

Tennessee's commissioner of tourism says Christmastime is always special at the Ryman, which got its name back in 1892.

"I get chills when I stand there in the center and I think about who stood here and just the resilience of this place. The fact that it has seen its down times and it's come back," said Kevin Triplett, TN commissioner of tourism. "That just adds to the character of a place that's come to be what it is today and how it has impacted so many people. The reason we say the soundtrack of America is made in Tennessee is for lots of reasons, and this place is one of them."

Gov. Bill Haslam will present a special surprise gift at the show Monday night.

