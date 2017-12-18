Atlanta power outage causing issues for Nashville travelers

A power outage at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the world's busiest airport, is leaving thousands of passengers stranded and planes grounded indefinitely.

The power outage at the Atlanta airport is still creating major problems for hundreds of travelers in Nashville.

Flights to and from Atlanta are either delayed or canceled.

Some travelers showed up to Nashville International Airport within the last hour and realized their flight was impacted.

BNA officials said seven flights were diverted on Sunday night. All departing and arriving flights were also canceled Sunday night.

They brought in extra police officers and staff to help with the unexpected travelers at BNA and offered shuttles to help people stuck in Nashville overnight.

“Atlanta is the world’s busiest airport, so if there are any problems in Atlanta, everyone is going to feel it,” said BNA spokesperson Shannon Sumrall. “For us, we are so close to Atlanta … they will have a lot of diversions come to us.”

News 4 spoke with one woman whose flight to Columbus with a stop through Atlanta was delayed Monday morning. She would have missed her connecting flight, so she was rerouted.

The last-minute change is doubling her travel time.

"It’s annoying but power outage, whatever, I came in expecting my flight to be delayed, so I got rerouted, so whatever," said traveler Muna Abdallah.

Airlines are working to reschedule all of the affected flights.

