'TODAY Show' visits Franklin for interview with Trisha Yearwood

Trisha Yearwood was featured in a "TODAY Show" segment in Franklin. (Source: Instagram / Jenna Bush Hager)

The "TODAY Show" visited downtown Franklin last week for an interview with country star Trisha Yearwood.

"TODAY Show" correspondent Jenna Bush Hager went shopping with Yearwood along Main Street.

In the segment, which aired on Monday, Yearwood talked about her holiday traditions and finishing her two-year world tour with husband Garth Brooks.

The pair took the Hello Trolley for a holiday lights tour, picked out new ornaments at the Heirloom Shop, bought sweets at Kilwins, shopped at White’s Mercantile and enjoyed drinks at Gray's on Main.

Click here to watch the full interview.

A post shared by Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) on Dec 17, 2017 at 3:15pm PST

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.