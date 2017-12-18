'TODAY Show' visits Franklin for interview with Trisha Yearwood - WSMV News 4

'TODAY Show' visits Franklin for interview with Trisha Yearwood

Posted: Updated:
Trisha Yearwood was featured in a "TODAY Show" segment in Franklin. (Source: Instagram / Jenna Bush Hager) Trisha Yearwood was featured in a "TODAY Show" segment in Franklin. (Source: Instagram / Jenna Bush Hager)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The "TODAY Show" visited downtown Franklin last week for an interview with country star Trisha Yearwood.

"TODAY Show" correspondent Jenna Bush Hager went shopping with Yearwood along Main Street.

In the segment, which aired on Monday, Yearwood talked about her holiday traditions and finishing her two-year world tour with husband Garth Brooks.

The pair took the Hello Trolley for a holiday lights tour, picked out new ornaments at the Heirloom Shop, bought sweets at Kilwins, shopped at White’s Mercantile and enjoyed drinks at Gray's on Main.

Click here to watch the full interview.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • 'TODAY Show' visits Franklin for interview with Trisha YearwoodMore>>

  • Special

    Williamson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Williamson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Williamson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.