Maple Glazed Roasted Sweet Potatoes from Caviar & Bananas

Maple Glazed roasted sweet potatoes

Sweet Potatoes (peeled and large dice) 4 qt

Nutmeg .5 T

Cinnamon 1 T

Blended oil to coat

Maple Glaze ½ cup

Salt and pepper to taste

MOP

Toss the sweet potatoes in the cinnamon, nutmeg, and enough oil to coat, season with salt and pepper and put on to sheet trays in a single layer, roast on 400 degrees on high fan until cooked through and browned, transfer from the trays to a bowl, toss with the glaze coating the sweet potatoes but not making them soupy, put back on the trays and put in the cooler, once cool transfer to the appropriate containers.

Maple Glaze (yield 1 cup)

Brown sugar 1 cups

Maple syrup .5 cup

MOP

Put the sugar and syrup into a sauce pot and bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook until sugar is dissolved and glaze is clear, approx. 10-15 minutes. Remove from heat, cool to room temp, put in the appropriate container, label date and store at room temp.

Bacon Gremolata (yield 1 pt)

Crispy Benton's bacon (minced fine) 2 cups

Orange zest (minced fine) 3 T

Sage (minced fine) 3 T

Parsley (minced fine) 3 T

MOP

In a bowl mix all the ingredients together. Put into an appropriate container, label, date and store in the cooler.