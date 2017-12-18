Maple Glazed Roasted Sweet Potatoes from Caviar & Bananas

Maple Glazed roasted sweet potatoes
Sweet Potatoes (peeled and large dice) 4 qt
Nutmeg .5 T
Cinnamon 1 T
Blended oil to coat
Maple Glaze ½ cup
Salt and pepper to taste
MOP
Toss the sweet potatoes in the cinnamon, nutmeg, and enough oil to coat, season with salt and pepper and put on to sheet trays in a single layer, roast on 400 degrees on high fan until cooked through and browned, transfer from the trays to a bowl, toss with the glaze coating the sweet potatoes but not making them soupy, put back on the trays and put in the cooler, once cool transfer to the appropriate containers.
Maple Glaze (yield 1 cup)
Brown sugar 1 cups
Maple syrup .5 cup
MOP
Put the sugar and syrup into a sauce pot and bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook until sugar is dissolved and glaze is clear, approx. 10-15 minutes. Remove from heat, cool to room temp, put in the appropriate container, label date and store at room temp.
Bacon Gremolata (yield 1 pt)
Crispy Benton's bacon (minced fine) 2 cups
Orange zest (minced fine) 3 T
Sage (minced fine) 3 T
Parsley (minced fine) 3 T
MOP
In a bowl mix all the ingredients together. Put into an appropriate container, label, date and store in the cooler.