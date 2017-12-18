Performer whose guitar was smashed at Opry Mills Mall is given a new one

A man was arrested after police say he destroyed a guitar, smashed windows and slammed speakers on the ground of Opry Mills mall.

It happened Friday, and most of it was caught on camera by Terry Tyson.

Gerrod Hathaway faces multiple vandalism charges for his outburst at the Macaroni Grill inside the mall.

Parker Layton said he was performing on stage when he heard a bang.

"You just assume it's a gunshot or an explosion, so my first thing was I got to get out of here, everyone just run as fast as you can, the adrenaline was so high," Layton said.

Layton said he set down his guitar and ran too. When he returned, he found his instrument in pieces. He also saw Hathaway being taken away in handcuffs.

"We've all had our days and that just happened to be a really bad one. And I am not going to judge him, I am going to forgive him and I hope everyone else does," Layton said.

It's not clear what triggered Hathaway's outburst.

Layton borrowed a friend's guitar and finished his set.

"Little kids were coming up to me and trying to hand me $20 bills. I had to decline because it was not their fault," Layton said.

On Monday, Yamaha let him know they are sending him a brand new guitar.

"We are all like a band of brothers. We all have a story of how we saved for our first real guitar and it's the right thing to do," said Dennis Webster with Yamaha Guitars.

Layton said he is grateful for the gift and thankful for the people of Nashville for turning the incident into a positive one.

