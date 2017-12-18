Former UT director of football operations pleads guilty to official misconduct

The former director of football operations at the University of Tennessee has pleaded guilty to official misconduct.

According to the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, Chris Spognardi fabricated or altered documents for at least $14,000 in athletic funds between September 2015 and January 2016.

Spognardi was in charge of receiving and handling cash advances from the athletic department to pay for travel-related expenses for the football team.

When asked about the funds, Spognardi reportedly could not provide any evidence that the money was used for the athletic department.

According to officials, Spognardi submitted invoices for food and other services that were never given to the football team.

He allegedly submitted at least 18 different tip sheets claiming to have give cash tips to vendors and individuals.

The university's Office of the Treasurer and Office of Audit and Compliance tipped off the comptroller's office about the allegations.

Spognardi was fired from the University of Tennessee Athletics Department on December 12, 2016.

Spognardi pleaded guilty to official misconduct on Thursday.

"This investigation involved thousands of dollars of cash advances," said Comptroller Justin P. Wilson in a news release. "Using cash for travel expenses increases the possibility of errors and irregularities. It also places employees at risk of theft or robbery. I’m pleased to note the University of Tennessee has taken steps to address this problem."

Click here to see the full report from the Tennessee Comptroller's Office.

