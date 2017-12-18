No plea deal reached in Dylan Adams case; Deadline for negotiations extended

In court Thursday morning, Judge Creed McGinley said the process leading up to the trial for Dylan Adams has gone on long enough.

Judge gives more time to reach deal in Holly Bobo case

The judge has set a new deadline for plea deal negotiations in the Dylan Adams case.

Adams is one of three men charged in the murder of nursing student Holly Bobo.

When the hearing began at 10 a.m. Monday, Judge Creed McGinley announced that "no progress" has been made in discussions since last week.

Court went into recess for less than an hour to give the defense and the state more time to work out a deal.

When court resumed around 11 a.m., it was clear a deal had not been reached.

McGinley said Adams has until Jan. 22 to decide whether or not he will be taking a deal. If he decides not to take a deal, the case will move forward to trial.

"You ought to know what you're going to do and I'm through beating around the bush," McGinley said.

Last week, McGinley made it clear that the case has gone on long enough.

David Raybin is not involved in the Holly Bobo case, but he is a renowned criminal defense attorney in Nashville who helped write Tennessee code.

Raybin said it's not unusual for a judge to push back deadlines for plea deals. He also said it makes sense for the judge to want to avoid a trial.

"Remember, a jury trial in a case like this could take a week or two. It could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. You're inconveniencing dozens and dozens of people in a jury wherever the case may be, so it's certainly within the issue of judicial economy to have a plea negotiation if the case can be resolved," Raybin said.

Bobo was killed, raped and murdered after disappearing from her Decatur County home in 2011. Arrests weren't made in the case until 2014.

At this time, Adams' trial is set to begin on May 29.

His brother, Zach Adams, was sentenced to life without parole in the case in September.

