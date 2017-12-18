Pedestrian hit, killed in crash on I-40

A man was hit and killed by a car traveling on I-40 East early Monday morning.

Police say the victim was standing in the middle of the interstate for unknown reasons.

A driver merged from I-65 North to I-40 West near the Adventure Science Center when he struck the man in the road. The victim, identified as Scott Brumbaugh, 43, of Cumberland Furnace, TN, was killed instantly.

The driver, identified as Cole Brenkman, 23, of Shelbyville, TN, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. He told authorities he had neck pain.

Police said it was unclear why Brumbaugh, who had reportedly been at a concert Sunday night in Nashville, was in the roadway.

Police believe he may be one of the two people seen walking away from an accident on I-40 that happened earlier in the morning about a mile from where this crash occurred.

Eastbound traffic was closed at the scene of the crash for over an hour.

