Metro officer crashes into utility pole on Stewarts Ferry Pike

Metro officer crashes into utility pole on Stewarts Ferry Pike

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A Metro police officer crashed into a utility pole while traveling on Stewarts Ferry Pike Saturday morning.

It happened shortly before 10 a.m. in front of the Hickory Place Condominiums.

According to officials on the scene, the officer also struck a fire hydrant.

The patrol car was totaled; however, the officer walked away without any injuries.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

