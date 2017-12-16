Police search for 2 men who robbed Bellevue gas station

Metro police are searching for two men who robbed a Bellevue gas station early Saturday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Mapco on Highway 70 South.

A clerk says two males, who appeared to be in their 40s, came into the store wearing stocking caps and flannel shirts.

One of the suspects was armed with a knife and came behind the counter and demanded money.

The clerk gave him $15, while the unarmed suspect took cigarettes.

The men then fled toward Highway 100 in what’s believed to be a dark red or maroon SUV.

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing.