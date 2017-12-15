Dancing Lights of Christmas owner says traffic's better at new location, but it depends when you go

If you headed out to see the lights at Jellystone Park in years past, you might remember a long wait in traffic. Since last year, a zoning issue caused the lights to move one county over. Is this new spot getting a break from that congestion? The key might be when you go.
Friday night, turn signals flashed as cars headed toward a show of multicolored Christmas lights. Getting to that front gate can possibly take a while. No one knows that better than the man who was getting ready for the night hours before.
"We have a lot of people who come every year," said Michael Scalf, owner of The Dancing Lights of Christmas.
"We quit counting at about a million and a half, but it's somewhere north of a million and a half lights," he said, walking through huge structures of lights.
Those little lights and bulbs are Scalf's world.
"It's a fun family project, and we do enjoy it," he smiled. "It's fun to create this stuff."
A middle Tennessee tradition now in its eighth year, Scalf had the lights at Jellystone Park until a zoning issue this year stopped him from continuing. He said there was a congestion with the lights being so close to things like Opry Mills and the Grand Ole Opry.
"If you have three or four big attractions and take that down to one big attraction, obviously, its going to be better," he said.
Scalf's moved the lights to the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon where he said there's more room and more roads and entry points to handle the traffic.
"There's 200 plus acres out here that we have access to," he said.
A rep for Lebanon Police said they're adjusting easily to the light show, with it carrying the same traffic patterns as the Wilson County Fair.
The rep added, they have witnessed people wait more than three hours to get in on Saturday nights. Complaints have also been made to TDOT about lines backing up to the interstate.
"If you can come through the week, that alleviates many of the crowds and waiting that people don't like," said Scalf, emphasizing that the same show is carried out seven nights a week.
On Friday night, cars directed by police easily entered without any line stretching down the road.
Scalf said they're continuing to work with police on how best to direct cars in and out of the light show in a new place that feels like home.
"We plan to be here for a lot of years to come, and we're happy to be here," he said.
Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
